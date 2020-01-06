Ore. Miners Ask High Court To Clarify Clean Water Act Permits

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- Oregon gold miners have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state high court's finding that they must continue to navigate a rigorous Clean Water Act permitting process before engaging in suction dredge mining. The miners say the Oregon Supreme Court was wrong to have found that suction dredge mining should continue to require permits under the federal National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System and issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, through power delegated to it by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, rather than a less-intensive process administered by the Army Corps of Engineers. The DEQ's permits, issued under...

