India's Top Court Says Tycoon's Appeal Won't Delay UK Case

Law360, London (January 6, 2020, 6:55 PM GMT) -- India's Supreme Court on Monday told liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya that he couldn’t use litigation in that country to delay court matters in other jurisdictions, including U.K. bankruptcy proceedings brought by Indian banks to recover £1.14 billion ($1.5 billion) in allegedly unpaid loans. Mallya’s appeal is “subject to the condition that the pendency of these special ... petitions shall not be used as a cause for seeking adjournment in any matter before any Tribunal, Court or Authority anywhere,” India's top court said in its Monday order. The Supreme Court issued the order after the country’s solicitor general informed the court on...

