3 States Where Law Firm Acquisitions Were Hot In 2019

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 2:21 PM EST) -- U.S. firms of all sizes flocked to three states last year in their efforts to grow, successfully inking more law firm acquisitions in California, New York and Florida than anywhere else in the nation, a report out Monday shows. California was king when it came to acquisition targets in 2019. In all there were nine law firm combinations announced last year in which the target firm was based in the Golden State, according to a special report from Altman Weil's MergerLine. Second and third were New York and Florida with eight and seven, respectively.

