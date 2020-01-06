Curdling Dairy Industry Sends Borden Into Ch. 11 In Del.

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 10:26 AM EST) -- Borden Dairy Co. took its more than 160-year-old business into Chapter 11 in Delaware late Sunday, saying that a $256 million and growing debt load, declining milk and dairy consumption, rising costs and increased competition in the food and beverage industry had soured its financial outlook. Declining milk and dairy consumption forced Borden Dairy Co. into bankruptcy late Sunday, marking the latest sign of trouble for the nation’s dairy industry. (Getty) Jason Monaco, Borden chief financial officer and executive vice president, reported that the company and 17 affiliates $42.4 million last year, and are currently paying $21 million in cash interest...

