Owens-Illinois Spinoff Files Ch. 11 To Handle Asbestos Costs

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 11:23 AM EST) -- A spinoff of glassmaker Owens-Illinois Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Monday, saying it is facing hundreds of millions of dollars in liability and legal costs for asbestos products sold more than half a century ago. In bankruptcy filings Monday, Paddock Enterprises LLC said Owens-Illinois spent more than $5 billion handling claims related to asbestos insulation sold in the 1940s and 1950s and that it is currently a defendant in 900 lawsuits nationwide. Asbestos-related payments have been running more than $100 million a year and show no signs of slacking off, it said. “Paddock evaluated its options and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS