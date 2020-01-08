Top Deals Of 2019’s 2nd Half And The Firms That Led Them

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- Overall deal value may have slipped last year but the average price per deal was on the climb, paving the way for a number of megadeals spearheaded by firms like Davis Polk and Wardwell. Here, Law360 recaps the biggest deals from 2019’s second half and the firms that led them. No. 5: 4 Firms Lead Megamerger of Media, Entertainment Giants CBS and Viacom in August revealed plans to create a single media and entertainment giant in a deal led by Paul Weiss, Cravath, Shearman & Sterling and Cleary Gottlieb, marking the fifth-largest deal announced during 2019’s second half. The tie-up, announced Aug....

