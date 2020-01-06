Ill. Issues Emergency Rule For Marketplace Tax Requirements

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 2:07 PM EST) -- The Illinois Department of Revenue has issued an emergency regulation that spells out the tax collection and remittance requirements for marketplace facilitators under recently enacted legislation. The emergency rule, posted in Friday’s state register, requires marketplace facilitators to collect and remit use tax on sales of tangible personal property after satisfying the state’s nexus thresholds of $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions during the preceding 12 months. Those thresholds for marketplaces were established under the state’s 2019 budget bills and took effect Wednesday. Marketplace facilitators should determine on a quarterly basis whether they met the nexus thresholds for the prior 12 months,...

