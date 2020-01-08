Cuomo Pitches Legalizing Pot In NY, Cutting Small-Biz Taxes

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- New York would cut tax rates for some small businesses and again try to legalize cannabis under proposals that Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered Wednesday in his 10th annual State of the State speech. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo repeated his proposal to legalize recreational cannabis Wednesday in his 10th annual State of the State address. (AP) Cuomo, a Democrat, proposed cutting the corporate tax rate for small businesses from 6.5% to 4% and again pitched legalizing recreational cannabis and cracking down on the so-called gig economy in a speech in Albany that lasted more than an hour. The proposals came as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS