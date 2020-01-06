Pakistan Says $6B Mining Award Can't Be Enforced

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- Pakistan is asking a D.C. federal court to pause an Australian copper company's bid to enforce a $6 billion arbitral award while it looks to have the award nixed, arguing that enforcement could have "devastating" consequences for its political and economic stability. The South Asian country argued told the court in its Friday brief that Tethyan Copper Co. Pty Ltd., which won the award last summer following a dispute over a rejected mining project, shouldn't be allowed to proceed with the litigation while Pakistan looks to annul the award based on "numerous" substantive and procedural errors. The award, the second largest ever...

