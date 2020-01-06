$350M Deal Staves Off Trial In Solar Co. Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- Solar panel manufacturer First Solar Inc. said Monday it will pay $350 million to settle claims from a class of investors that it fraudulently inflated stock prices, a deal announced on the eve of a jury trial in the case. First Solar won't admit any responsibility for the estimated $250 per share loss in stock value by the class of 1,300 shareholders who bought stock between April 30, 2008, and February 28, 2012, according to the company. The class accused First Solar of covering up and misrepresenting the impact of issues with its solar nodule products for photovoltaic solar cells....

