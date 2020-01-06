China Tees Up New Antitrust Rules For Online Companies

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- Chinese internet companies like Alibaba and Tencent may soon have to contend with a stricter domestic antitrust regime, as the country’s competition regulator has floated proposed legislation that would enhance scrutiny of its rapidly growing digital landscape. In draft regulation published Thursday, the State Administration of Market Regulation said it is looking to expand the factors for determining whether an internet player has a dominant market position that could hurt competition. Among the new variables, the agency said it would evaluate internet companies' economies of scale and whether they make it hard for their customers to switch suppliers by implementing lock-in...

