EPA Takes Step To Reduce Truck NOx Emissions

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday took its first formal step toward reducing key air emissions from heavy-duty trucks, drawing praise from industry members and a more muted response from environmentalists. The EPA's advance notice of proposed rulemaking for its Cleaner Trucks Initiative did not specify exactly how much it wants to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides, or NOx, from the vehicle class, but it did list several possible technological changes to engines that could facilitate reductions, including upgrades to catalytic and exhaust systems. The agency said NOx reductions in diesel engines are needed because of the risks to human...

