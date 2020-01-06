John Wiley Pays $129M For PE-Backed IT Employee Provider

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 2:26 PM EST) -- Textbook publisher John Wiley & Sons has agreed to pay $129 million for private equity-backed mthree, which provides trained IT professionals to businesses in need, the companies said Monday, in a deal drawn up with help from Addleshaw Goddard and Osborne Clarke. Under the terms of the transaction, John Wiley & Sons Inc. is buying mthree from U.K.-based middle market PE shop ECI Partners LLP, according to a statement. In mthree, John Wiley snags an education services provider that finds, trains and places IT professionals at companies. The company has helped an array of businesses find people to help with their...

