Eversheds Taps Skadden M&A Atty To Boost Chicago Office

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 3:19 PM EST) -- Eversheds Sutherland has added a mergers and acquisitions partner who spent nine years at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP to its recently opened Chicago office. Lance Phillips joined Eversheds this month as a partner on the firm's merger and acquisition and private capital teams. He told Law360 on Friday he was motivated to make the move after Eversheds tapped three BigLaw veterans to establish a Windy City presence in May. With Eversheds' vast contacts both nationally and internationally, "there was certainly a need to get people on the ground in this market, and just being a part of that...

