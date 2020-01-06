3 Firms Seek $8M Fees For $42.5M Pilgrim's Pride Settlement

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel, Block & Leviton and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann are seeking $7.95 million as part of a proposed $42.5 million settlement that would end a Delaware Chancery Court suit over chicken producer Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.’s $1.3 billion acquisition of an affiliated company. In a court filing made public late Friday, the three firms argued the award request, which amounts to about 18.7% of the total settlement amount, is appropriate “given the excellent results achieved.” “Plaintiffs are pleased to present the proposed settlement: a cash recovery of $42.5 million, plus corporate therapeutics that will help address issues...

