New Mexico State Fair Settles Cannabis Free Speech Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- New Mexico State Fair officials have agreed to a settlement with a medical cannabis company that claimed in a free speech suit that it was prohibited from displaying its materials at a state fair booth, settling all claims and ending state officials’ appeal pending in the Tenth Circuit. State officials will pay nearly $70,000 to New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health Inc., according to a June 2019 filing posted on a state website Thursday. The company had agreed to keep the settlement terms under wraps for about six months after the applicable New Mexico statute of limitation expired. Ultra Health said in...

