NY Joins Ranks Of States To Ban Salary History Queries

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- New York state on Monday joined about a dozen other states in banning businesses from asking prospective employees and candidates for promotions about their salary history, as a law it passed last year designed to cut into the gender wage gap takes effect. The salary history ban that took effect Monday was signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo in July. The statute makes it illegal for any public or private employers in the state to solicit job applicants' past salaries or use that information to make decisions like whether to offer a job or to set their new salary unless...

