Calif. Justices Dubious Of Insurers' Stance In Cleanup Battle

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- California's high court appeared skeptical Monday of insurance companies' arguments that former pesticide manufacturer Montrose must deplete all its lower-level policies before it can tap into excess policies to cover pollution cleanup costs, with one justice characterizing the insurers' suggestion that such a rule would curb litigation as "fantasy land." A group of insurers for Montrose Chemical Corp. of California have urged the state Supreme Court to adopt a "horizontal exhaustion" rule, whereby the chemical maker would have to exhaust all the lower-level policies it bought between 1961 and 1985 before it can obtain coverage from higher-level excess policies in any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS