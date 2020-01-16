Ex-PTAB Judge Rejoins Morrison & Foerster In LA

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- Administrative Patent Judge Alex Yap has rejoined Morrison & Foerster LLP after nearly four years on the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and no, it's not because the constitutionality of his old job was just threatened by the Federal Circuit. On Jan. 6, Yap returned to the firm where he began his law career as a summer associate in 2004. He's now a partner in the intellectual property group, based in Los Angeles. While his return coincides with Arthrex v. Smith & Nephew, the Federal Circuit decision declaring the structure of the PTAB unconstitutional because of the way its judges are...

