Blank Rome Nabs Former Federal Prosecutor In Chicago

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- A former prosecutor with Chicago’s U.S. attorney's office is switching sides, putting his years of prosecutorial experience to work at Blank Rome LLP as the newest partner in its white collar defense group, further bolstering the firm's nascent Windy City office. Paul H. Tzur, formerly the deputy chief of the narcotics and money laundering section at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, told Law360 on Monday that after nearly nine years of government service, he is excited to join Blank Rome, describing the opportunity "as second to none.” Tzur said his career at the U.S. attorney’s office consisted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS