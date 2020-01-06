FDIC Proposal Offers Welcome Clarity On Brokered Deposits

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- On Dec. 12, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to revise the regulatory framework used to determine whether deposits qualify as brokered deposits.[1] The proposed rule follows an advance notice of proposed rulemaking issued by the FDIC in December of 2018.[2] Although the proposed rule does not call for dramatic changes to the core components of the brokered deposit regulatory framework, it does attempt to clarify the status of certain funding arrangements that may not be addressed clearly by current FDIC interpretative guidance. The proposed rule also seeks to establish new administrative processes, including an application...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS