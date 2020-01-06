Credit Union Group Says USDA Hemp Rules Need Tweaking

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- A group representing Ohio credit unions told the U.S. Department of Agriculture the agency's proposed rules governing hemp could cause problems for the financial institutions that do business with the newly legal industry because they differ from the U.S. Treasury's guidelines. In a letter made public Monday, leaders of the Buckeye State trade association Ohio Credit Union League urged the USDA to adopt the Treasury’s definition of a “key participant” in a hemp company as someone who holds a 25% ownership share in the business, because having clashing definitions could create challenges for banks and other financial institutions as they work...

