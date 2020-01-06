Fenwick-Led Biotech Firm Joins Early 2020 IPO Hopefuls

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- Skin disease-focused Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. filed a $100 million initial public offering Monday, guided by Fenwick & West LLP and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP, joining a wave of health care-related companies hoping to go public in early 2020. Westlake Village, California-based Arcutis did not list how many shares it intends to sell or what price range, which are figures normally released as the IPO process moves forward. Based on a typical IPO timetable, Arcutis could price its offering by the end of the month. Venture-backed Arcutis joins five health care-related companies moving forward on potential offerings in January, which...

