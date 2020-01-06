Ex-Private Equity Exec Will Cop To Raiding Insurers

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- The former chief financial officer at private equity firm Southport Lane will admit to a scheme to swap insurers' assets for inflated securities, according to a plea agreement filed in Texas federal court on Monday. Former Southport Lane LP CFO Andrew Scherr and another executive were accused last May of a scheme to take over Freestone Insurance Co. and raid the coffers of other insurers using shares in overvalued funds and trusts the pair created. Scherr agreed to plead guilty to two counts of conspiracy in exchange for prosecutors at the U.S. Department of Justice's Fraud Section dropping five wire fraud...

