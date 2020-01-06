SEC Says Insys 3rd-Party Releases Should Be Opt-In

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday urged the Delaware bankruptcy court to reject the third-party liability releases in pain medication maker Insys Therapeutics Inc.’s Chapter 11 plan, saying the releases need the OK of shareholders and others. In its objection the SEC said the legal releases for executives, directors and other third parties in the Chapter 11 plan Insys submitted to the court in November should be rejected because the plan would strip away shareholders’ legal claims unless the shareholders act to save them. “In the Commission’s view, releases should be considered to be consensual only if the affected parties...

