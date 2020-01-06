Boy Scouts Sued Over Child Sex Abuse Under New DC Law

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- Eight now-grown former Boy Scouts from across the country on Monday hit the youth organization with child sex abuse allegations in D.C. federal court, launching a suit that could pave the way for former Scouts from all over to seek damages under the district's recently expanded statute of limitations. The unnamed men, who hail from eight states, said they were sexually abused by Boy Scouts of America scoutmasters and other scout leaders when they were children, some as young as 8 years old. They're now all in their 30s, according to the complaint. Their claims may be time-barred in other states,...

