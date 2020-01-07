FERC Sues Vitol, Trader To Collect On Nearly $4M In Penalties

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 4:52 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has sued Vitol Inc. and one of the energy trading giant's employees to collect on about $3.75 million worth of penalties the agency levied after finding Vitol's trading activity manipulated California electricity markets. In the 24-page lawsuit filed Monday, the commission asked a California federal court to affirm the almost $2.75 million in fines and disgorgement handed down against Vitol and the $1 million penalty against Federico Corteggiano — a Texas resident who trades financial energy-related products for the company — that were levied in October. The pair had until Dec. 24 to cough up the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS