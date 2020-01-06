Mayer Brown Adds Fund Formation Pro From Skadden

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown has hired a private equity and all-around financial expert from Skadden as a partner at its New York office, the firm announced Monday, part of its yearslong push to grow its fund formation practice. James "Jim" Schell was previously the head of the interdisciplinary private equity funds team at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. He'll be joining the corporate and securities practice at Mayer Brown, as well as its fund formation and investment management group. Schell has represented private equity funds, retail and investment banks, insurance companies other financial institutions for more than 25 years, according to...

