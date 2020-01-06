International Paper Hits 4 Railway Cos. With Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- International Paper Co. on Monday hit a quartet of railway giants with an antitrust suit accusing them of working together to hike the cost of freight transportation, costing it hundreds of millions of dollars over the last decade and a half. International Paper, one of the world's largest paper companies, told a D.C. federal court Monday that Union Pacific Railroad Co., BNSF Railway Co., CSX Transportation Inc. and Norfolk Southern Railway Co. have been plotting since 2003 to raise their rates across the board. “During this time, IP suffered from the lack of free, open, and unrestricted competition in the market...

