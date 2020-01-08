The Making And Unmaking Of The Volcker Rule

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- Paul Volcker served many roles in Washington: as a U.S. Department of the Treasury official in the Nixon administration, as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and as a private citizen advocating strong financial regulation. While in the government, he helped make the hard decisions to take the U.S. dollar off the gold standard in the 1970s, and tame runaway inflation in the 1980s. One of his last efforts on behalf of the American people came decades after his last government paycheck, and came in response...

