Northwestern Mutual Wants Attorney's Widow Sanctioned

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 2:33 PM EST) -- A disbarred attorney's widow suspected of deleting text messages and destroying a suspected suicide note as part of an effort to cash her late husband's $4 million life insurance policy should be sanctioned by seeing her litigation against Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. dismissed, the insurance carrier has urged a Florida federal court. The Middle District of Florida should toss the case initiated in December 2017 by Cheryl Staple, as she sought to improve her argument that Desmond Staple had accidentally overdosed on acetaminophen rather than committed suicide by purging text messages from his phone that show she had threatened to...

