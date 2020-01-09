Forex Co. Moneycorp Ordered To Hand Over Account Info

Law360, London (January 9, 2020, 6:02 PM GMT) -- Foreign exchange specialist TTT Moneycorp Ltd. has been ordered to hand over information on one of its customer accounts to several companies seeking to track down an allegedly unauthorized money transfer. Deputy Master Jonathan Arkush has signed off on an order requiring Moneycorp to disclose statements from the payment account of St James House PLC, a technology company specializing in e-commerce, to Go Beyond Ventures Sarl, a financial company that sets up networks for early-stage investors, and five related subsidiaries including Rising Tide Europe, which helps women access investments. Go Beyond and the other claimants are trying to trace funds they...

