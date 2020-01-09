Pension Adviser Sues Rival Over Alleged IP Infringement

Law360, London (January 9, 2020, 3:06 PM GMT) -- A British pensions adviser has sued a financial services company in London to stop it from using a report to make retirement recommendations, accusing its rival of plagiarizing the document. Pension Advice Specialists Ltd. filed a claim with the High Court's intellectual property division accusing Wellington Court Financial Services of ripping off a proprietary pensions suitability report and passing the document off as its own. The pensions adviser, which helps customers invest their employee retirement savings, told the court in the Nov. 12 filing that the report is a word-for-word copy of materials its employees drafted. Lawyers for the adviser did not...

