Diageo Wants $2.3M Verdict Reversed In Fight With Distributor

Law360, Miami (January 7, 2020, 4:57 PM EST) -- The Dominican division of alcoholic beverages company Diageo PLC asked a Florida appeals court Tuesday to reverse a $2.3 million jury verdict against it, saying a beverage distributor could not collect on claims that Diageo had acted unfairly when the jury found no express breach of contract. Elbert Lin of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, who argued on behalf of Diageo Dominicana SRL, told a panel of Florida's Third District Court of Appeal that the trial court should have granted Diageo judgment as a matter of law on distributor United Brands SA's claims that it violated the implied covenant of good faith...

