Brothers Jailed For £1.5M Electronic Waste Fraud

Law360, London (January 7, 2020, 11:54 AM GMT) -- Two brothers have been handed jail sentences by an English court for submitting false claims for recycling more than 10,000 tonnes of unwanted electronic equipment such as computers and mobile phones in a scam worth £1.48 million ($1.9 million), a government agency has said. Jamil and Saleem Rehman were taken to court after their company, Electronic Waste Specialists Ltd., received £1.48 million in payment from a waste compliance scheme based on false claims. Jamil was sentenced to five years and four months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court and Saleem to 16 months, suspended for two years. Details of the sentencing in December...

