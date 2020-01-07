France, US Seek Digital Tax Deal In 15 Days, Le Maire Says

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 1:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. and France are redoubling efforts to settle their differences within an international framework, the French finance minister said Tuesday, adding that the two sides hope to reach a tax accord in the next 15 days. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, left, said he hopes the U.S. won't impose tariffs while tax negotiations take place. (AP) Bruno Le Maire said France would walk out of negotiations if the U.S. hits France with tariffs that America has threatened in retaliation against France’s 3% digital tax. The French minister said that on Monday he had spoken with his American counterpart, Treasury...

