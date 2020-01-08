Insurer Hits Back At Tenant's Defective Plumbing Suit

Law360, London (January 8, 2020, 5:14 PM GMT) -- A lawsuit filed against an insurance company over a faulty plumbing system in an apartment building is lacking in detail and could be barred because of the time that has passed, the insurer said as it sought to avoid liability for the problem. East West Insurance Co. said it has a “complete defense” against the claim brought against it by Louise Richley, a tenant of St. Ann’s Quay, a large residential and commercial apartment building in the northeast English city of Newcastle. The suit alleges that the building has defective plumbing that will lead to leaks and cause damp and other major...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS