Cloud Software Co. HighRadius Nabs $125M From Investors

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 12:24 PM EST) -- Cloud-based integrated receivables technology maker HighRadius Corp. has secured a $125 million capital injection from a group led by Iconiq Capital, the companies said Tuesday, with plans to further develop its platform and expand into new global regions. The Series B growth funding round also included contributions from existing HighRadius investors Susquehanna Growth Equity and Citi Ventures, according to a statement. Based in Houston and formed in 2006, HighRadius is a fintech enterprise software-as-a-service company that boasts more than 400 clients. The company’s artificial intelligence-based platform enables businesses to handle receivables and treasury management matters. Sashi Narahari, founder and CEO of...

