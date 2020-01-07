Hospital, Whistleblower Told To Mediate Atty Fees In FCA Suit

Law360, Washington (January 7, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- Health Management Associates Inc. and a whistleblower, whose complaint against the now-defunct hospital chain helped the government secure more than $260 million to settle fraud charges, were ordered Tuesday by a D.C. federal judge to mediate their dispute over an undisclosed amount in attorney fees. U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton certified the case for two months of mediation during a brief hearing after attorneys representing HMA and whistleblower Bradley Nurkin admitted they're gridlocked. The parties are battling over whether the fees racked up throughout the litigation should be calculated based on rates offered in Florida, where the suit was initially filed,...

