Goodwin, King & Spalding Steer Fintech Co.’s $17.65M Round

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- New York-based blockchain startup Securrency Inc. announced Tuesday that it secured $17.65 million in a financing round led by asset management firm WisdomTree Investments Inc. According to the announcement, Securrency, which was advised by King & Spalding LLP, will use the influx of capital from its first financing round to improve its software, operations and platform. The company also said the funds will be used to bring strategic partners into the fold. Jessica Zaloom, head of corporate communications and public relations for WisdomTree, told Law360 in an email that it contributed $7 million of the total amount raised. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as WisdomTree's counsel...

