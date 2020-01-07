Plan To Send Mexicans To Guatemala May Fray US Ties

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- The Trump administration’s plan to send Mexicans seeking asylum in the U.S. to Guatemala threatens to further undermine America's relations with Mexico and place migrants’ lives at risk, experts say. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Monday that Mexican citizens requesting asylum at the southwest border could be sent to Guatemala, a country known for high crime rates and gang activity, under an asylum cooperation agreement. Currently, only asylum-seekers from El Salvador and Honduras, who likely would have passed through Guatemala en route to the U.S., can be sent to Guatemala under the agreement. But attorneys and advocates say that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS