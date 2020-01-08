Exec Pay Rules May Make Private Cos. Hesitate To Go Public

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- Private companies have a new reason to pause before going public due to recently proposed rules by the IRS that would eliminate the ability of newly public companies to deduct certain executive compensation from corporate income. Rules proposed by the IRS last month would do away with a provision allowing newly public companies temporary relief from a limit on deductions of executive compensation. (Getty) The Internal Revenue Service in mid-December issued proposed rules broadening what types of companies are subject to a $1 million tax deduction limit on executive pay under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code. Those rules eliminated a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS