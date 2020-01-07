AndroGel Antitrust Case Won't Get Moved To Georgia

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has turned down an effort by the makers of AndroGel to move an antitrust suit over generic competition out of the Keystone State and combine it with similar litigation in Georgia, saying the suits’ claims are insufficiently linked. Pharmaceutical maker AbbVie and several other drug companies face litigation accusing them of scheming from at least 2007 to 2014 to delay and to exclude generic competition for the popular testosterone gel. Because similar cases are playing out in both states, the defendants have sought to combine them in multidistrict litigation in Georgia’s Northern District, arguing that the cases are...

