Digital Health Care Startup Raises €140M To Fund Expansion

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- Fast-growing digital health care app KRY on Tuesday said it raised €140 million ($155 million) in private funding led by one of the world's largest pension funds to finance the Swedish company's expansion into new European markets and increase its product offerings. The Series C private funding round was led by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, which describes itself as Canada's largest single-profession pension plan with CA$191 billion ($146.7 billion) in assets. OTPP has a program that funds innovative technology firms with late-stage venture capital. KRY provides an app that allows users to arrange paid-for video appointments with doctors within minutes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS