Fed. Circ. Partially Revives Amgen's Sensipar Patent Fight

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 9:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday gave Amgen another chance to prove Amneal infringed a patent covering its blockbuster product Sensipar with a planned generic version given to patients with kidney disease and cancer. The three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg in Delaware wrongly construed a key claim in Amgen Inc.'s patent, which allowed Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC to prematurely dodge infringement allegations. However, the panel upheld Judge Goldberg's bench trial rulings that Piramal Healthcare UK Ltd. didn't infringe Amgen's patent, and that Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. did infringe. The appeal turned on how to interpret binder and disintegrant Markush...

