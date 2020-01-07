Telemed Startup Says Fraud Accuser Can't Avoid Arbitration

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- A blockchain-based telemedicine platform is not backing down from pursuing arbitration in a dispute over another firm's claims that it was swindled out of more than $1 million in the platform's sham token venture. MedCredits Inc. told a California federal judge on Monday that Crypto Asset Fund LLC and its principals signed a seed round agreement before investing $1.3 million into the telemed company's MEDX tokens venture that included a broad agreement to arbitrate all disputes. While the cryptocurrency investment firm contends that the arbitration agreement is unenforceable because it was procured through MedCredits' alleged fraud and is thereby unconscionable, MedCredits responded that it is up...

