Singapore Reports 'Strong' Demand For Digital Bank Licences

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 5:07 PM EST) -- The Monetary Authority of Singapore said Tuesday it received 21 applicants for its new digital bank licenses, of which it will approve just a handful as part of a program intended to shake up the island city-state’s financial services sector. Singaporean regulators said applicants include seven firms seeking digital full bank licenses, plus 14 applications for digital wholesale bank licenses. Regulators plan to issue up to five licenses total in June, including two digital bank licenses and three digital wholesale bank licenses. “The new digital bank licenses have attracted strong interest from a diverse group of applicants,” MAS said in a...

