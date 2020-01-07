Uber, Lyft Must Face Infringement Claims Over Routing IP

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 3:43 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Delaware refused to shut down a suit claiming Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. infringed a patent on methods for routing ride-sharing traffic, saying in an order released Monday that Blackbird Tech LLC's allegations deserved to move toward trial. U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika found that Blackbird raised plausible arguments that its routing system "improved existing technologies in an unconventional way," trumping claims by Uber and Lyft that Blackbird's case should be dismissed because it attempted to enforce a patent on an abstract idea. In the balance was U.S. Patent No. 6,754,580, issued to Blackbird in...

