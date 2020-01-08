Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Ax Of AbbVie's Humira Patent

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday summarily affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's inter partes review decisions invalidating a key patent for AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.'s top-selling Humira, an immunosuppressant drug that brought in more than $13.6 billion in U.S. sales revenue in 2018. AbbVie's Humira patent has been challenged by numerous pharmaceutical companies planning to launch biosimilar versions of Humira, reported to be the world's best-selling pharmaceutical. The drug, which saw nearly $20 billion in global sales in 2018, is widely used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. AbbVie's U.S. Patent No. 8,889,135 covers methods of treating rheumatoid arthritis with a 40-milligram injection...

