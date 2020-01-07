Vistria Wraps Up 3rd PE Fund With $1.11B In Tow

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 2:39 PM EST) -- The Vistria Group said Tuesday that it has clinched its third private equity fund after raking in $1.11 billion from limited partners, with plans to target middle-market investments in North America-based companies in the health care, education and financial services industries. The fund from Chicago-headquartered Vistria, billed as Vistria Fund III LP, secured capital from investors old and new, and the $1.11 billion figure includes a $100 million commitment from principals and operating partners of the firm itself, according to a statement. It was oversubscribed and eclipsed its original target of $800 million before closing at the hard cap. "The successful...

